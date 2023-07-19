Police are renewing their appeal to locate a woman missing from Yass.
Tina Quinn, aged 34, was last seen at a property on Yass River Road, Yass River, about 10.30am on Sunday July 16, 2023.
Police said she was in contact with family about 5pm the same day via text message, however, has not been able to be contacted since.
Tina is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair, light brown eyes and a tattoo of three - five pointed stars on the back of her neck.
It's believed Tina may have been travelling in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with NSW registration DG 39 KF. Police have since located the vehicle; however, are appealing for anyone who may have seen it at the time of her disappearance to come forward.
Anyone who has seen Tina or the vehicle is urged to contact Yass Police or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
