A man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in state's south.
Just after 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 19, emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, Gunning, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, officers from The Hume Police District found a semi-trailer and a car had crashed.
The driver of the car - a 74-year-old man - was taken to Canberra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer - a 50-year-old man - was not injured.
Following inquiries, the 50-year-old man was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving.
He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.