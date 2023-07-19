Goulburn Post
50-year-old truck driver charged over Gunning crash

Updated July 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 9:56am
A 50-year-old truck driver has been charged with multiple offences following a two-vehicle collision in Gunning.
A man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in state's south.

