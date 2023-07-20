Friday, August 18 marks 50 years since the withdrawal of Australia Forces from what was then known as South Vietnam.
To commemorate the anniversary, Crookwell RSL sub-branch will be a holding a Vietnam Veterans Day commemorative service.
The event will be taking place on Friday, August 18 at Memorial Park to honour the Crookwell and District Vietnam Veterans and those who now call the region home.
More than 60,000 men and women travelled to South Vietnam over the course of two decades.
As a result, 523 passed away and more than 2400 were injured.
Those who wish to participate in the event are asked to get there before the start of the service at 11am.
RSL Veterans, members, guests and members of the community will assemble at the Shrine of Remembrance in the Memorial Park, corner of Spring and Marsden Streets.
The event will include an address by RSL vice-president Bill Cluney as well as prayers lead by Reverend Daniel Mossfield and Reverend Joy Harris.
To lay a wreath on the day contact secretary Bev Hatch on 0474 812 807 or email crookwellSB@rslnsw.org.au.
