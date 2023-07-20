When Greyhound Racing NSW dreamt up the Southern Stars greyhound series concept in 2022, the thought was the Southern region of NSW needed a flagship racing event.
The best local greyhounds from around the State, and some from Victoria, would qualify through heats at Goulburn, Temora and Wagga, with a $50,000 winners cheque the carrot on a stick for participants at a Goulburn-based final.
The inaugural edition of the race was a hit, with Aston Barak passing the post first for Jason Fletcher ahead of some A-grade chasing talent in Group 1 stars Gatlin and Good Odds Cash, as well as 2022 Goulburn Cup winner Mellcat Big Boy.
Fast forward to 2023 and the series is back with three heats descending on the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club on Friday, July 21.
There's a great smattering of talent engaged with Goulburn local Denice Warren (Mowski Star), track regulars Ruth and Danielle Matic (Len Me Dad and Peace Keeper) and Gunning-based Andy Lord (Screaming Jet) all setting runners for the race.
The 2023 Richmond Derby champion Zipping Novak will step out for Jason Magri, Chris O'Brien has two good chances in Quantifiable and Modern Swinger, while Zipping Orlando will run for John and Minnie Finn almost a year to the day since he made a winning debut at the track in the 2022 Zoom Top Maiden series.
"I knew I was bringing a good dog to the track that day," trainer Minnie Finn said.
"As soon as we got him, you could just tell he had ability and that maiden form looks pretty good now. We thought we'd bring him back to Goulburn [for the Southern Stars] because he loves the place and if we've got the dog, we will travel to win these types of races," she added.
Since that winning debut, the Martin Hallinan-bred superstar has claimed Group 1 glory in the Association Cup, won the world's richest staying race, 'The 715', and has now amassed more than $788,000 in career prize money.
He will be joined in the Southern Stars series heats by kennelmate and recent Group 1 Vic Peters Classic winner Zipping Remus.
But perhaps the most intriguing runner in this year's series comes from the deep south - Tasmania as a matter of fact.
Hit The Switch and his trainer Shane Whitney have made the long journey up from the Apple Isle to try and etch their names on the Southern Stars honour roll.
"I've only had the dog about six or seven weeks after the new owner, Steve Wyles, paid $100,000 for him, so now we're chasing some prize money to make it back," Whitney laughed.
"He can really run but. He holds the track records at Hobart over the 461m and 340m trips, he's won 15 of 23 starts and he's beaten some good dogs down there. He was going that good, the owner asked me to see if anyone would buy him and it ended up being a pretty big number," he added.
Whitney trialled Hit The Switch on the track in a sharp time of 24.74 on Monday and the son of Zambora Brockie will jump from Box 3 in the third and final Goulburn heat of the Southern Stars series on Friday.
The winner of each heat will progress to the July 28 final at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club.
