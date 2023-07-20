Goulburn Post
Stephen Bessell faces Goulburn Court on dangerous driving charge

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:30pm
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.

An "absolutely foolish" decision by a Tarago man to drive while intoxicated resulted in a car crash that seriously injured his friend, a court has been told.

