The firm has 17 offices with a team of 13 in Goulburn. Picture supplied

"RMB Galland Elder has its foundations in the Goulburn legal sphere from around the 1880s with a small legal firm called Betts and Baker," said local lawyer Lochie Gittoes.



Many name changes and mergers have occured since, the most recent on July 1, 2016 "when Galland Elder Lullum merged with one of the largest regional law firms in NSW, RMB Lawyers, forming what is now known as RMB Galland Elder Lawyers."



The firm now boasts 17 offices serving various parts of regional NSW.

"The Goulburn office employs 13 people, which comprises six qualified lawyers. The legal team is headed up by partner Huw Edwards and features lawyers ranging from the seasoned Mr Michael Galland - who is still one of the sharpest legal minds around at the youthful age of 81 - to those freshly coming through the RMB's development pathways to becoming recently qualified solicitors."



Interestingly, "this year RMB Lawyers has been listed as one of the top ten finalists in the Lawyers Weekly Law Awards for the Regional/Suburban Law firm of the Year. The winner is set to be announced on 11 August 2023. RMB's managing partner Craig Osbourne OAM, has this year been nominated in the Lawyer's Weekly Partner of the Year Awards for Mentor of the Year."

Showing his sense of humour, Lochie says that a typical day for him or his fellow lawyers involves "emails, phone calls, coffee, meeting with clients, resolving problems, coffee, attending court, preparing for court, coffee."

For those who are genuinely interested in the profession more seriously, "being accepted into law school is the first step in the whole process," Lochie said.



"There isn't necessarily one route in which to achieve this, and there are a number of pathways to get into law school, even if high school results may not immediately meet the initial university requirements.



"Sometimes it is just about taking the initiative and showing a university why you should be accepted into studying a law degree, rather than just relying purely on school results. There are also options for bridging courses or recognition of prior experience or knowledge which may have been accrued from working in the legal sphere.

"From there, it is really up to the individual about which path they take and what branch of the law that someone might wish to purse. Places like RMB offer programs where students can work while they are undertaking their studies."

That said, Lochie's advice for those considering any of these career paths is "be prepared for a lot of hard work and long hours when starting out in the profession."

It's still true that hard work often pays off in the long run though, and working well with the people around you is also important.

As a part of their team bonding activities, "RMB Galland Elder takes an annual pilgrimage to Bungonia to celebrate the end of the year with a hike. It is quite the sight to see Huw Edwards lolloping his way through the course in an endeavour to show that the years of being in an office job have not hampered his athletic prowess."

In terms of new trends the legal profession in noticing in this region, "at the moment there is a surge in energy projects, whether this be through renewable energy or the constructions of energy transmission infrastructure. RMB Galland Elder has worked heavily in this area, with Huw being the go-to person with anything relating to renewable energy."

Meanwhile, "RMB Galland Elder is continuing to change and adapt to the increasingly diverse range of clients, and client needs. Technology has largely been attributable to the firm's ability to adapt and change," Lochie said.



"We are able to have meetings with anyone, from anywhere, at any time. Currently, there are matters that are running across most states, and at times without ever having to meet clients in person.

