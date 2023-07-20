Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Search continuing near Yass River for missing woman Tina

Updated July 21 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Search continuing near Yass River for missing woman Tina
Search continuing near Yass River for missing woman Tina

Police will address the media as a land search continues to locate a woman missing from the Yass River area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.