Search continuing near Yass River for missing woman Tina

Police will address the media as a land search continues to locate a woman missing from the Yass River area.
Tina Quinn, aged 34, was last seen at a property on Yass River Road, Yass River, about 10.30am on Sunday, July 16.
She contacted family about 5pm the same day via a text message, however, has not been able to be contacted since.
When she could not be contacted again, officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified on and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police are searching bushland in the vicinity of Yass River - with assistance from the State Emergency Service, NSW Rural Fire Service, Volunteer Rescue Association and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter - as inquiries continue to locate Tina.
It's believed Tina may have been travelling in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with NSW registration DG 39 KF. Police have since located the vehicle; however, are appealing for anyone who may have seen it at the time of her disappearance to come forward.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as this is out of character.
Tina is described as being of African appearance, about 175cm tall, of thin build, with light brown hair, light brown eyes and a tattoo of three - five pointed stars on the back of her neck.
