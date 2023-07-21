Goulburn Post
Jacob Hyratt fronts Goulburn Local Court over graffiti spray

Updated July 21 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Goulburn Courthouse. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A court has heard that a man found guilty of spraying graffiti on a shopping mall door "was addicted" to the habit.

