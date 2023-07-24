Legacy charity comes to Goulburn. The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay started on ANZAC Day in France. It has since travelled around the world and on Thursday, July 27 it will be making it's way to The Big Merino for a 7.2km walk along Auburn Street. Come be a part of the six-month campaign to pay homage and acknowledge veterans families and saluting the sacrifice made by so many. The walk will take place on Thursday, July 27 from 10.30am to 1.30pm starting at corner of Hume and, Sowerby St, Goulburn. Email centenary@legacy.com.au. Phone 9384 1190.
READ ALSO:
Come see the artwork from artist Holly Hartwell. Her art has spent the past 20 years circling the concept of imaginative realism. Holly aims to use her artwork to help people connect with their imagination again. The exhibition is in its final weeks so come down to 19 Market Street, Goulburn from Thursday, July 28 and Friday July 29 between 5pm and 11pm to see some amazing art while you can. Phone 4821 2043.
The warmest exhibition continues at Gallery On Track. In its final few weeks, the exhibition showcases the work by artists who create all things wooly. The exhibition is open at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn every day between 10am and 4pm. Phone 4822 7889.
Nicci Haynes' artistic practice traverses media, working across drawing, performance, print, film, and installation. The focus of the work waste, transience and randomness. 'Incidental TV' is an extension of the of the artist's ongoing interest in film which disrupts regular viewing tropes, creating works that are short, without typical narrative structure and presented in unconventional forms. The exhibition's doors remain open on Saturday, July 29 between 1pm and 4pm and Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
Heni Hardi contributes to the community as hairdresser, Zumba instructor and as manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre. She is dedicated to assisting diverse groups in connecting with the community in meaningful and often life changing ways. Hardi's approach to engaging groups socially through fitness and fun is a dynamic remedy, and reflective of the potential to connect through a shared body language of dance, traversing differences and creating understanding. She also has experience working with vulnerable youth and assisting refugee and migrant communities to access social, medical and educational services across Goulburn. Come along and listen to her share her knowledge. The exhibition runs Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm and between 12pm and 4pm on Saturdays at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494.
'Life Forms' is the latest exhibition to come from curator Anne Sanders. The exhibit is a distillation of Bell's drawings, installations and assemblages. A significant change in her work occurred during her involvement with Earth Canvas, a project and exhibition that engaged artists working with regenerative farmers. The pieces will be on display at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn between 9am and 5pm five days a week. Phone 4823 4494. Email artgallery@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Learn more about directing theatre with a master class from alumni of the Victorian College of the Arts. PGD Suze Smith loves to tell, listen and share stories. She also loves to create participatory arts experiences in theatre making practices. Come learn from her as she shares her knowledge on what it takes to be a theatre director. The workshop will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The Boy from the Mish is a novel that touches on the issues faced by Indigenous and queer teenagers. Come meet author of the novel Gary Lonesborough as he explains his life experiences and writing tips. The author will be doing a meet and greet session at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday, July 28 between 6 and 7.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435
Internationally acclaimed comedian Ross Noble brings his 21st solo stand-up tour to Goulburn. The british star is presenting his show 'Jibber Jabber Jamboree' to GPAC. Ross brings his show to GPAC on Friday, July 28 between 8 and 10pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
A full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities are available at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club, for anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, July 14 from 12pm to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Come for a three-kilometre walk with The Anglican Parish of Christ Church. The annual walkathon kicks off at Christ Church West Goulburn at 12.30pm with a barbecue available from 11.30am. Walkers are encouraged to wear bright colours and walk on the footpaths at all time. Phone 0448 441 266.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.