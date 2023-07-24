Heni Hardi contributes to the community as hairdresser, Zumba instructor and as manager of the Goulburn Multicultural Centre. She is dedicated to assisting diverse groups in connecting with the community in meaningful and often life changing ways. Hardi's approach to engaging groups socially through fitness and fun is a dynamic remedy, and reflective of the potential to connect through a shared body language of dance, traversing differences and creating understanding. She also has experience working with vulnerable youth and assisting refugee and migrant communities to access social, medical and educational services across Goulburn. Come along and listen to her share her knowledge. The exhibition runs Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm and between 12pm and 4pm on Saturdays at 184 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4494.

