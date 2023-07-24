Goulburn Post
Meet an author and learn about art this week in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:00am
Goulburn Legacy office manager, Linda Marchet, board member, Dean Ferraris, vice-president, Greg Seaman and board member, Ellen Seaman, are participating in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in Goulburn on July 27. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn Legacy office manager, Linda Marchet, board member, Dean Ferraris, vice-president, Greg Seaman and board member, Ellen Seaman, are participating in the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in Goulburn on July 27. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 presented by Defence Health

Continue one of the oldest legacies in the country

Legacy charity comes to Goulburn. The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay started on ANZAC Day in France. It has since travelled around the world and on Thursday, July 27 it will be making it's way to The Big Merino for a 7.2km walk along Auburn Street. Come be a part of the six-month campaign to pay homage and acknowledge veterans families and saluting the sacrifice made by so many. The walk will take place on Thursday, July 27 from 10.30am to 1.30pm starting at corner of Hume and, Sowerby St, Goulburn. Email centenary@legacy.com.au. Phone 9384 1190.

