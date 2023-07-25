Residential development in the Marys Mount area is set to expand in coming years under two planning proposals.
Hundreds of homes will spring up on a 43-hectare block on the corner of Crookwell Road and Chinamans Lane and on a separate parcel to the north, if approved.
READ MORE:
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin said it wasn't quite "the next frontier" of housing development in the area.
"We see this as a natural extension of the Marys Mount arc which is in our Housing Strategy," he said.
"That arc also goes over to West Goulburn, beyond Ridge Street, so for us, this is just filling out the Marys Mount precinct."
Housing construction has been underway at the rate of knots in the suburb east of Crookwell Road for some time. Earthworks have also started on the first stages of the 280-lot Blakely's Run subdivision.
But now, developers are edging west of Crookwell Road, at least in areas deemed suitable in the council's housing strategy.
On Tuesday, July 18, councillors endorsed preparation of a planning proposal for 275 residential lots at 407 and 457 Crookwell Road. The land sits on the corner of Crookwell Road and Chinamans Lane.
The majority of lots would be 700 square metres, connected to water and sewer, but there would also be five larger un-serviced lots.
ALSO READ: Goulburn butchers embracing paddock-to-plate
The proposal involves rezoning the grazing land from RU6 Transition to R5 large lot residential, R2 low density residential and part environmental conservation where overland flow affects the parcel. There would also be a public recreation area.
The plan also requests amendment of the minimum lot size from 10ha to 700sqm in the R2 zone and 4000sqm and two hectares in the R5 zone. In addition, it asks that the council's LEP be amended to declare the parcel an 'urban release area.'
Mr Martin said not all of 407 Crookwell Road was included in the council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy. However a report stated that as land to the north had been identified as an opportunity area for large lots, it was appropriate to also include all of 407 Crookwell Road.
It would also allow orderly planning for infrastructure, roads and access, open space and drainage.
Transport for NSW has objected to the proposal's plan for two intersections on Crookwell Road. As a result, the council will work with the proponent on a series of internal roads. This would connect with the proposed subdivision to the north and culminate at a new intersection with Chinamans Lane. The Crookwell Road/Chinamans Lane intersection would also be upgraded.
"The concern is to minimise access points to Crookwell Road. The topography through there is quite tricky as well," Mr Martin said.
"I think (both applicants) are being quite pragmatic and sensible in their approach. We still have to coordinate two applicants but I think everyone can see that the outcome we're trying to achieve is a sensible one..."
A report stated it was the second proposal in the 'Sooley precinct' identified in the Housing Strategy for predominantly low-density residential. Only a small area south of Chinamans Lane for similar development remained.
"It is expected that the remainder of the Sooley precinct will be re-zoned to residential over the next 14 years," the report stated.
Mr Martin said a development control plan would be prepared to ensure orderly and "cost effective" planning. This would be publicly exhibited. It will consider 'constraints' like the high pressure gas pipeline, flooding risks and heritage.
The proponent has also been asked to submit reports on land contamination, water cycle management, a strategic bushfire study and a concept layout and staging plan. These must be supplied before the council submits the planning proposal to state planners for a gateway determination.
While the proponent could not be contacted for comment, another Marys Mount developer has welcomed the impending extra housing.
Ganter Constructions employee, Richard Toparis's family company, Ganter Constructions continues to develop the large Mistful Park subdivision off Marys Mount Road, almost opposite.
"It's a natural progression for the council to consider this and make sure everyone is on the same page," he said.
"...We always said this (Crookwell Road) was the natural growth corridor."
Ganter has built a small commercial area near the corner of Crookwell Road and Chinamans Lane on the back of the suburb's growth. It now includes K&G'z cafe and restaurant, a hairdressers, Lambert Karate Dojo and Family Fitness Centre and a childcare centre. More recently, the Reardon family opened a car and dog wash, which Mr Toparis said was enjoying a brisk trade.
In addition, preparations are underway to build an already approved neighbourhood supermarket. The company hopes to start work proper towards the end of the year, pending final council approval.
"People (were concerned) it would take away from the CBD but that's rubbish. It is a micro-commercial area that's providing a service," Mr Toparis said.
He believed the pace of housing construction had slowed at Marys Mount due to rising costs and higher interest rates. As such, Mr Toparis said it was difficult to speculate how quickly the Crookwell Road land opposite would be taken up, if approved.
"(But) another 275 blocks is great for us and makes all our efforts to rezone our land for commercial worthwhile. The businesses will be well patronised," he said.
"As neighbours, we embrace the development because growth is good for everyone. Bring it on."
Mr Martin said larger subdivision applications at Marys Mount were slowing down. Nevertheless, Blakelys Run and the next Teneriffe stage were underway. The council's refusal of a 139-lot residential subdivision at 134 Marys Mount Road is being appealed in the NSW land and Environment Court.
"There are still a few areas that have substantial land ready to go, like around Craigs Hill (on Middle Arm Road), but for various reasons they haven't been taken up," he said.
"However we are still seeing a reasonable rate of development."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.