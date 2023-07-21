Phoebe Chesterton is really feeling the winter chill after shaving off her hair, but her efforts have raised over $8000 for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.
After months of planning and fundraising, the Goulburn mother of two shaved off her long brown hair in a special charity event earlier this month.
ALSO READ:
10 years ago, her father Tony passed away from the condition.
"It was great to raise as much money as I could in memory of dad." Ms Chesterton said.
When starting up her Gofundme page in May, Ms Chesterton, wanted to raise $2000 for the cause.
However, through months of hard work and the support of her loving family, friends, community and local businesses, she more than quadrupled the amount.
She and her family spent months preparing the event that was held on Saturday, July 8 at the Goulburn Bowling Club where her father was a long term member.
Cold and windy weather couldn't deter the crowd of supporters and especially not Ms Chesterton herself.
"The grounds had recently been done so there was grass flying everywhere, it didn't help with the barbecue either.
"We powered through and moved the actual shave undercover and said that anyone was welcome."
With her son Jack in her lap and her daughter Evie as well as husband Tim in the crowd along with her siblings, friends and onlookers, Phoebe braided her hair and lopped it off to donate to the World's Greatest Shave.
The Gofundme page brought in 64 donations from members and businesses in the community.
On the day itself members of the community came and donated through raffles, lucky door prizes as well as a donation box bringing in more than $1000.
Mrs Chesterton said that the highlight of the entire process was the amount of support she received.
"The support of the community and my loved ones was just amazing."
She also said that she hopes the event she has spent much of the year planning starts a discussion about the condition that affects so many.
"So many people know so little about MND so I'm hoping events like this can get people talking."
Ms Chesterton thanked the sponsors who contributed to the day.
"Zantis jewelers wanted to donate a watch as dad was their sons cricket coach,
"It was so lovely talking to people who knew dad and remembered him so fondly."
UEA proprietary limited, Goulburn soap world, Goulburn Smash Repairs, Tyre team, Heritage meats and DCQ concrete also contributed to the day.
With the hard work done, Ms Chesterton is taking the chance to relax.
"It was a lot of work but knowing I did the best I could to raise as much money as possible for dad made it all worth it."
In terms of what her family thinks of her new do, four-year-old son Jack is a fan.
"It looks really cool, can I shave mine too?"
