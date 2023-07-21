Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Phoebe Chesterton raises more than $8000 to fight Motor Neurone Disease

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phoebe Chesterton is really feeling the winter chill after shaving off her hair, but her efforts have raised over $8000 for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.