Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn fire crews respond to outbreak near electricity substation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 23 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Quick action has averted what could have been a more serious fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.