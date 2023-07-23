Quick action has averted what could have been a more serious fire.
Crews have doused a fire that broke out at about 12.30pm Sunday, July 23 in a paddock in front of Essential Energy's electricity substation in Memorial Drive, Goulburn.
Two RFS and two Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue units, comprising 12 personnel, immediately responded.
They doused an approximate 50 square metre area which was called in by a community member.
NSW Fire and Rescue captain, Chris Corcoran said the outbreak could have had serious consequences if not pounced on quickly.
"We had residences on one side and the substation on the other, so there was a lot of danger and risk there," he said.
The fire was "creeping along" when crews arrived, fuelled by piles of dead grass that had been slashed up to two months ago.
The outbreak did not jump the fence into the substation, due to a high concrete base. However it around power poles in the paddock.
Essential Energy was on scene. Fire crews left the area at about 1.25pm.
