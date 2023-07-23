Goulburn Post
Police deploy spikes during Hume Highway pursuit ending near Yass

Driver allegedly reaches 170km/h on dramatic highway pursuit
Road spikes and two punctured tyres failed to immediately stop a woman who allegedly led police on a pursuit through southern NSW on Saturday, July 22.

