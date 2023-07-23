Driver allegedly reaches 170km/h on dramatic highway pursuit

Road spikes and two punctured tyres failed to immediately stop a woman who allegedly led police on a pursuit through southern NSW on Saturday, July 22.
Police said motorists made multiple triple zero calls at about 2.15pm, reporting a northbound white Mercedes being driven dangerously along the Hume Highway, north of Holbrook.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers attempted to intercept the vehicle at South Gundagai, but the driver allegedly failed to stop when directed and a pursuit was initiated, reaching speeds of up to 170km/h.
ALSO READ:
Police said road spikes were deployed, puncturing two tyres. However, the driver continued north until the vehicle was stopped by a police roadblock south of Yass.
An officer used a baton to smash the car window of the vehicle and arrest the 36-year-old woman.
She was taken to Yass Police Station, before taken to Yass Hospital for blood and urine samples.
The woman was charged with exceed speed - over 45km/h, and drive in a manner dangerous.
She has been granted conditional bail to appear in Gundagai Local Court on August 18, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.