John Crooks did not set out to a funeral director, despite his family's long involvement in the field.
But 37 years' involvement in RJ Sidney Craig, Gouburn's oldest business, has affirmed his 'vocational' choice.
On Friday, Mr Crooks and wife, Belinda, claimed the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry's excellence in business award. The top gong was handed out at the annual Business 2580 awards at the Goulburn Workers Club, before about 180 people.
"It's very humbling," Mr Crooks said.
"I'm lucky enough to have the support of the community who puts their trust in us...To get that trust, I can't thank people enough."
Watching on proudly were his parents, Val and Terry, the latter of whom bought the funeral directors in 1966 after working in the industry in Sydney and Melbourne. John credited his father with giving him not just a start but sound business values.
But working in the funeral industry was far from a given when the son left school. Instead, John initially became a clerical assistant. Soon, the bug bit after helping his father out at RJ Sidney Craig. He struck out on his own and became a qualified embalmer with John Allison Monkhouse in Melbourne.
"When a position opened up back here, Dad gave me a call. The rest is history," Mr Crooks said.
"...I like to think that if anything happened to a member of my family, they'd be treated in the same way we try to treat others. It's not a job, it's a calling. It's something I respected in my father and he has passed that down."
Mr Crooks said the job was challenging but rewarding in that his business helped people at the most difficult of times and gave loved ones the dignity they deserved.
He described Belinda as his rock and thanked her for her support. The couple have owned the business since 2021. RJ Sidney Craig was established in 1837.
The award topped off a gala night designed to recognise local business success.
Chamber president, Darrell Weekes, said business was doing it tough but there were some good signs.
"A few shops have closed but we have actually seen a net growth in business," he said.
"...With the Shelley brothers investing in Wakefield Park (motor racing circuit), I'm predicting it will generate between $50m and $80m into the economy."
Mr Weekes said it was important to recognise business success and there were some surprised winners on Friday.
Dylan Underwood scooped the people's choice award for Goulburn's favourite business. His Fair Dinkum Painting Service also won Goulburn's favourite trade business.
Agent 2.0 also enjoyed multiple success. The real estate agency won the excellence in innovation, sustainability or social enterprise category, while co-owner, Julie Rigney was named the business woman of the year. The agency was also a runner-up in the excellence in business category.
Stacey Yeadon, of JDY Electrical, won the business leader of the year (over 35) award.
Robert Rampton and his business partner, Steve Jones, won the inaugural community award for their Abbey Motel development in Verner Street. Judges said it sensitively matched and contributed to the historic precinct.
A feature of the night was an impromptu fundraiser for a Goulburn family and Chamber member who lost most of their home to fire recently. Ray White Goulburn real estate principal, Justin Gay, initiated the game game of heads and tails which raised $2225.
Special guests at the dinner included Department of Regional Development manager, Jan Campbell, Goulburn Mulwaree council deputy mayor, Steve Ruddell and CEO, Aaron Johansson.
