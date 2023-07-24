Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Dirty Reds First Grade win well, women's struggle

By Chris Gordon
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:27am, first published July 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Grade have a dominant win over Queanbeyan. Picture by Pete Oliver.
First Grade have a dominant win over Queanbeyan. Picture by Pete Oliver.

Hidden in the hoopla of Queanbeyan's great fund-raising Win The Day for Kids' Cancer, was this nugget of a game between Goulburn First Grade and Queanbeyan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.