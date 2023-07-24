Hidden in the hoopla of Queanbeyan's great fund-raising Win The Day for Kids' Cancer, was this nugget of a game between Goulburn First Grade and Queanbeyan.
Despite being in second last spot on the table, Queanbeyan provided great opposition to Goulburn, answering back after almost every try.
Eight minutes in, Ben Todkill scored Goulburn's first try, bringing up his 350th club point in so doing, which Mikael Webber converted.
Queanbeyan replied five minutes later through the hands of former Dirty Red, Eirene Apineru, but Goulburn quickly bounced back with ties to Eric Brown and Michael Cooke for a 21-7 lead.
However, Queanbeyan snuck one in just on half-time for a 21-14 scoreline.
Ten minutes into the second half, Cooke scored his second try, but Queanbeyan scored twice in the next seven minutes and what had appeared to be turning into a comfortable win for Goulburn was now reduced to just a 28-26 lead.
The next 18 minutes was probably the bit the coaches and players could be most pleased with.
At this pressure point, Goulburn's defence tightened and they re-seized the momentum with skipper Alec Palmer adding a try and Eric Brown his second.
It was a six tries-to four win in the end,not by any means a whitewash, but strong indications of Goulburn's ability to hold their nerve in tight situations.
Will Mooney received three best and fairest points and Eric Brown, who brought up 100 first grade points, was named Players Player.
This game had a few twists and turns, but it was a very commanding display by the ever-improving ADFA side.
Historically, ADFA was a side Goulburn won it's first six games against but earlier this year, ADFA broke the streak with their first win of the season in round six - a tight as a jam jar 20-19 win.
Since then, ADFA made every post a winner and emerged as one of three outstanding chances for the title alongside second placed Goulburn and competition leaders Uni-Norths.
Goulburn was first on the board when Chloe Waddell crossed to score her 101st point for the season, which was converted by skipper Ash Mewburn, but then ADFA piled on the points.
They scored six tries before Goulburn got on the board again when Waddell scored a second.
ADFA replied with their seventh, before Jordan Brooker added Goulburn's third try, all three converted by Ash Mewburn.
This was a good reminder for Goulburn of what was happening at the top end of town and will provide some areas to address for the coaches before next weekend's final home game of the season.
Jordan Brooker received three Best and Fairest points and Mel Smith was named Players Player.
