The first club day at the Goulburn Motorcycle Club (GMCC) has been completed.
Locals and out of towners aged five to about 60 took part in round one of three of the GMCC Championship at the club on Sunday, July 23 and club president Richard Toparis said the event was a big success.
"It's the first time we've had a club event at our own race track, he said.
"It's good to get it running and it has been received very well.
"We primarily cater for local riders, be we do seem to have a lot of people who come from afar.
"This was the first of three rounds and was a time where people could put their helmets on and have a race."
The races were quite a spectacle, with quite a few close races, plenty of impressive leaps and a couple of falls as well.
Toparis said events like these were a great opportunity for the club to gain new members and that was exactly what happened.
"On a recreational ride day every Sunday, you don't have to join the club to come and ride, but to race, we've asked people to become members," he said.
"We've received quite a few members this week."
Round two of the GMCC Championship is expected to be in September.
For all the results from round one, go to https://www.goulburnmotorcycleclub.com.au/results/.
To become a member of the GMCC, visit https://www.goulburnmotorcycleclub.com.au/memberships/.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
