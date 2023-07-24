Business is gaining traction at Auburn Street game shop Priority Games.
After the opening of the store in late June, owner Michelle Penhallow said the amount of attraction that the store has brought is above what she expected.
"I'm really excited about how many people have showed up for our events, Ms Penhallow said.
"We have had around four people show up almost every night since opening."
Ms Penhallow has been using the power of social media as well as handing out flyers at the Rotary Markets to build interest in the business.
Since opening the store, Ms Penhallow has been busy organising gaming events day and night.
On Thursday evenings the store is open for anyone who wants to play her favourite game 'Magic the Gathering' (MGT.)
Friday evenings is the day for MTG Standard and Pioneer enthusiasts to come together.
For the 'commander' version of the game, the doors are open from 12.30pm on Sunday afternoons.
For anyone looking to play boardgames from her library, people are invited to join from 1pm on Sundays.
Finishing the week means more MTG with mates rates on Monday's from 7pm.
As well as the existing evenings, the former Australian post worker is enthusiastic about the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh card game tournament.
"When I first started, I knew there was a Yu-Gi-Oh community in Goulburn and I have always wanted the store to be somewhat of a hub for people to come play."
Now that plan is coming true with what will hopefully be the first of many tournaments taking place on Tuesday, August 11.
The small library of board games is also continuing to grow with Ms Penhallow donating some of her personal favourites as well as receiving donations from members of the community to play.
"I really want people to have the opportunity to play a game to make sure they like it before we order it in for them."
Priority games is located at 113 Auburn Street and is open 12pm to late Thursday to Monday.
