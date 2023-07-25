There's much more to running a business than just pulling in the dollars in Dylan Underwood's world.
His life experience has helped shape his guiding philosophy to simply 'make people happy,' the Goulburn painter told The Post.
The mantra has made an impression. On Friday, Mr Underwood's operation, Fair Dinkum Painting, won the people's choice award for Goulburn's favourite business. The gong was handed out at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's Business 2580 awards at the Workers Club.
"It's crazy. I'm a bit stunned," he said afterwards.
Mr Underwood moved from Camden three years ago and set up his business. As a youngster he had tried out several trades, including a brickies labourer, but painting was "the only one that stuck" with him.
He said the business had flourished and work had flowed in from Goulburn, the Southern Highlands and Canberra.
But another aspect impressed judges. Mr Underwood volunteered his time and materials to paint an interview room at Goulburn Police Station. The room created a more relaxed and comfortable space for victims of domestic violence and their families. Other businesses also participated.
Over the last few years, Mr Underwood also initiated an Easter egg drive around areas of Goulburn where families were doing it tough. Emergency services and welfare agencies also took part.
He said he empathised with both causes as he experienced domestic violence as a child.
"I want to get the message across that cops aren't bad," Mr Underwood said.
"The environment I grew up in wasn't good and my brother and I needed police around. They always helped us so if I can give back to them, then that's what I'll do."
By his own admission, there wasn't much to look forward to but an Easter egg and Christmas drive by a fire truck around Camden was a bright spot. Mr Underwood said he wanted to replicate it for Goulburn.
"It's not kids' fault that they're in that situation and it's not always parents' fault. I just wanted to spread the good vibes in the community," he said.
"(My message is) if you need help, go and reach out."
Mr Underwood believed it was important for business and agencies to collaborate on such causes and show the younger generation and community that they weren't alone. He said it was vital to have a guiding principle in business.
Friday's awards proved a happy hunting ground for him.
Fair Dinkum Painting also won the Goulburn's favourite trade business category.
Mr Underwood said he was thrilled with the awards.
"I just wanted to bring something to Goulburn that not many other people were doing," he said.
"I finally found my place and it feels good to make other people feel good too."
