Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) held its annual excellence awards ceremony in Batemans Bay on Friday, July 21.
Awards were presented to more than 160 individuals and teams across 20 categories at the Bay Pavilions ceremony.
Goulburn, Queanbeyan and Yass employees were among the winners.
"Quality improvement and patient safety continue to be the focus of the awards, with new categories also recognising achievements in innovation, collaboration and sustainability," a spokesperson said.
A highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the inaugural Dr Allan Hawke AC Outstanding Leadership Award, honouring the legacy of SNSWLHD's late board chair.
Manager, patient flow, waitlist, and whole of health program, Matthew Stephenson, was named the first recipient of this special award.
Award recipients for Goulburn, Yass and Queanbeyan were:
District-wide awards for various programs were also presented at the function.
Chief executive Margaret Bennett said the high standard and diversity of nominees and award winners showcase the District's commitment to providing excellence in care across all services and locations.
"More than 250 nominations were submitted from across a variety of health facilities, work areas and specialties, making the 2023 Excellence Awards more representative of our Southern workforce than ever before," she said.
"The Excellence Awards ceremony is an uplifting celebration of innovation and achievement. I extend my congratulations and thanks to all nominees and award winners, who work so diligently in service of our community."
