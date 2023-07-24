Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn, Yass and Queanbeyan feature at annual health awards

Updated July 24 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) held its annual excellence awards ceremony in Batemans Bay on Friday, July 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.