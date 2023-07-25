Business is booming for Integrity Meats, but it's the motivation behind the meat that keeps the owners going.
Luke Winder teamed up with a former customer of his, Stuart McWilliam nearly a year ago to open up a shop front for his business, Integrity Meats.
What differentiates them from other butchers is that from the day the livestock is born to the day it is sold, Luke, Stuart and their team witness every step of the process.
They've embraced the mantra of paddock-to-plate, sourcing all their meat within 60kms of the shopfront so people can enjoy local meat without the worry it's been on a nation-wide road trip.
Since the partnership, along with their wives Pia and Amber and their kids, the team has dedicated their time to providing the community and high-end restaurants all across the state with high quality meat.
Mr Winder said that the intricate process benefits everyone and everything involved.
"We chose the word integrity for the business very specifically because it's how we treat each other, our customers and the animals as well as the environment," Mr Winder said.
Mr Winder started the company in 2015, but when the opportunity came up to purchase a shopfront last year, he jumped at it.
"I had initially asked the last owner Bill to do some butchering for me, but he mentioned that he was already on the way out,
"His jaw nearly dropped when I asked him if I could buy the shopfront instead."
After a quick conversation over a beer, the deal was as good as done and Integrity Meats opened up their shop on Union Street.
Mr Winder's favourite aspect of the way he and his team run the business is the exclusive look they get into the process of taking meat from the paddock to the abattoir to the customers.
"In so many businesses there is always a middle man and a lot of people don't know if the meat they're raising will end up in a shop as meat or end up in cat or dog food."
Like many businesses, the butchering life during COVID-19 took its toll on the father of two and he said they are only now recovering.
"We were supplying to restaurants that were all of a sudden closed but the animals had to continue eating and the costs kept coming while the return in revenue stopped."
The shopfront gives the team the opportunity to provide high quality meat using a 'paddock to plate' mentality, but the team also provides for high-end restaurants all around the state.
"We deliver the freshest possible meat to Sydney once a week, I think people would be very surprised at just how many restaurants serve our products."
While the team said they enjoy seeing their products on the menu at some very swanky eateries, it was giving back to the community that they get a thrill out of.
"It's all about meeting and getting to know people who come in here on a regular basis," Mr Winder said.
He said the shopfront also allowed them the chance to employ a few locals and support community groups.
The shop is located on 48 Union Street, Goulburn and is open Tuesday to Sunday.
Online orders can also be made through their website.
