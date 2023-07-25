Goulburn Post
Goulburn Legacy invites community to Centenary Torch Relay

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 25 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
Susie Smith from Crookwell will walk in the Goulburn leg of Legacy's Centenary Torch Relay. Picture by Tristan Kensit.
Susie Smith from Crookwell will walk in the Goulburn leg of Legacy's Centenary Torch Relay. Picture by Tristan Kensit.

Goulburn will welcome the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay to town on Thursday, July 27.

