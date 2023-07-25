Goulburn will welcome the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay to town on Thursday, July 27.
The event, presented by Defence Health, will mark not just the charitable organisation's 100th anniversary but also 70 years since Goulburn Legacy was formed.
READ MORE:
The event kicks off at the Big Merino at 10am, with 24 walkers, including Legatees and community members starting a 9.7km relay leg that will take in Hume, Cowper, Auburn, Lagoon and Sloane Streets and culminate at Belmore Park.
Rick McCarthy OAM, a Vietnam veteran from the Southern Highlands, is also walking in the relay. Mr McCarthy served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. In August he plans to start a 1050km walk across NSW and Queensland, marking 50 years since Australian troops withdrew from the war. He will also raise money for the charity, Honour Our Fallen.
ALSO READ:
The Legacy relay through Goulburn continues the torch's journey from France and London and around Australia. It also raises money for the organisation through walkers' sponsorship.
"We'd love the community to support and cheer on the walkers. One hundred years is a pretty good innings. A lot of good has been done in that time," Goulburn Legacy board member, Jean Lloyd said.
At Belmore Park, the community is invited to a noon civic ceremony where the cauldron will be lit, wreaths will be laid and a Legacy centenary plaque unveiled. The event also includes speeches by Goulburn Legacy president Don Pennay, Legacy Australia chairman, Eric Easterbrook, Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker and Kane Hall from Defence Health.
A reception for invited guests will follow at 1pm at the Goulburn Soldiers Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.