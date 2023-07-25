Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NEON weekendz brings inspiration from Barbie to Goulburn Show Grounds

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 25 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbie's favourite foods come to Goulburn
Barbie's favourite foods come to Goulburn

Neon Weekendz is gearing up to bring its festive food, rides and entertainment to the Goulburn Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.