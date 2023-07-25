Barbie's favourite foods come to Goulburn

Neon Weekendz is gearing up to bring its festive food, rides and entertainment to the Goulburn Showgrounds.
After the astronomical success of the new Barbie movie, the colourful carnival is drawing on inspiration of all things pink this year.
From strawberry milkshakes and donuts to fairy floss, if you're craving a day of sweet treats and entertainment, Neon Weekendz is the perfect way to spend your weekend.
Along with the brightly coloured food there will also be endless entertainment including bungee trampolines, tea cups to spin around in, a bootcamp challenge, an inflatable world obstacle course and much more.
If it's something more savoury you're chasing there will also be an Elvis inspired burger to try, twisted fries and two-foot long dagwood dogs.
The festivities are set to take place over two massive weekends from Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 between 1 and 4pm and then come back for the evening session between 5 and 8pm,
The following weekend kicks off at the same times from Saturday, August 19 to Sunday, August 20.
It all takes place at 3 Braidwood Road, Goulburn.
Entry is free for all but unlimited ride bands can be purchased online for $30 and tickets for individual rides can be purchased at the event for $8.
So whether you're keen to try the extensive range of indulgent treats or looking to get the adrenaline pumping on the rides, the colourful carnival is not one to be missed.
