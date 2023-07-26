It is national Donate Life week.
The week is designed to highlight the importance of registering to become an organ donor.
ALSO READ:
This year Donate Life is calling on the public to take one minute to register as a donor, saying it could save as many as seven lives.
Anyone from the ages 16 are able to register to donate online.
Around 1750 people are currently on the waitlist for an organ transplant in Australia.
People are on the list typically for between six months and four years, however, many are forced to wait even longer.
More than 13,000 people are also on dialysis because of kidney failure and will likely require a donation in the future.
When it comes to the selection process of who receives the organs, there is a zero discrimination policy against culture, religion, gender, social status, disability or age.
The organ available will go to the patient with the greatest need for it.
Donate Life said that while Australia had some of the world's highest support for organ and tissue donation, just one in three people are registered donors.
Registrations to become a donor can be made through the Donate Life website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.