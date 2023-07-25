Members of the Public Health First committee are frustrated that their questions to NSW Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park remain unanswered.
On Thursday, July 20 members of the Public Health First committee received correspondence from NSW Health on behalf of NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
It was a response to an open letter penned by Public Health First last month, which outlined a number of concerns the community group has with regards to the redevelopment of the Bowral and District Hospital.
READ MORE:
"I refer to your correspondence dated June 2, 2023 regarding the redevelopment of Bowral and District Hospital to the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park. Minister Park has asked NSW Health to respond," the letter reads.
"The $68.7 million Stage One and $55 million Stage Two redevelopment of Bowral and District Hospital will see the delivery of new and upgraded health care facilities and services to the Southern Highlands community.
"Stage One redevelopment was completed in December 2020 and early works of Stage Two included a new clinical services building, pharmacy, central sterile supply department and an emergency department short stay unit within the new clinical services building. It also delivered a new and expanded renal department in collaboration with support from voluntary groups," the letter states.
Public Health First claims that the major redevelopment promise is now "defunct".
The community group has accused Mr Park of endorsing a project that's not what was originally promised to the community.
"It has not been through a consultation process with this community and does not meet the needs of this community as defined in the 2017 CSP for Bowral and District Hospital," Edna Carmichael on behalf of Public Health First said.
On Thursday, July 20 after the Southern Highland News approached Mr Ryan's office for comment, Public Health First received a response to their correspondence, which they say was sent some four-weeks prior.
"Main works for the Stage Two redevelopment is underway and is set to be completed by 2025. A refurbishment of the Milton Park Building will also occur and includes facilities such as clinical information department, education, and administration unit," the NSW Health correspondence states.
"I acknowledge your concerns regarding the census statistics. The numbers in the Clinical Services Plan were from the most recent census at the time which was 2016. After the 2022 census was released, the discrepancies were noted during the value management workshop for the Stage Two redevelopment. These discrepancies did not change any planning considerations."
However, Public Health First says they still want to know what "exact criteria" was used by the previous government to halt the re-building of the hospital.
"The community deserves to know considering there has been a 40 per cent increase to projected population from the 2022 census for Wingecarribee Shire Council compared to the amended 2017 Clinical Services Plan," Ms Carmichael said.
"The Public Health First committee would like to meet with the minister ... If the refurbishment goes ahead as is at the moment and there is a new decision to extend the hospital the refurbished building will have to be demolished.
"This is a complete mess and the community should be informed about the lack of projected facilities that this hospital would have had if the original master plan was built," she said.
Public Health First have taken their frustrations to Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan. They've asked both ministers to help bring Mr Park to the table for an open dialogue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.