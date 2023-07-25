Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Bowral and District Hospital redevelopment 'a mess' says Public Health First

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Health First lobby NSW Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park on Bowral and Hospital redevelopment. Picture from file.
Public Health First lobby NSW Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park on Bowral and Hospital redevelopment. Picture from file.

Members of the Public Health First committee are frustrated that their questions to NSW Health and Regional Health Minister Ryan Park remain unanswered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.