The Secret River, a theatrical portrayal of Australia's history to show at Lieder Theatre

Chrisjohn Hancock returns to direct The Secret River which will be performed at The Lieder Theatre from August 23 until September 9.
This production is a topical, nuanced and historically truthful story of early settlement along the banks of The Hawkesbury River.
Based on the novel by Kate Grenville and adapted for the stage by Andrew Bovell, The Secret River tells the story of convict William Thornhill, exiled from the stinking slums of early 19th century London, who discovers that the penal colony in Australia offers something that he never dared to hope for before: a place of his own.
A stretch of land on the Hawkesbury River is Thornhill's for the taking.
As he and his family seek to establish themselves in this unfamiliar territory, they find that they are not the only ones to lay a claim to the land. The Hawkesbury is already home to a family of Dharug people, who are reluctant to leave on account of these intruders.
As Thornhill's attachment to the place and the dream deepens, he is driven to make a terrible decision that will haunt him for the rest of his life.
Lieder Theatre Company's cast and crew for The Secret River are made up of several experienced company members including Fiona Churchill, Muffy Hedges, Marc Nell, Ryan Paranthoiene, Skye Price, David Rayner, Martin Sanders, Blake Selmes, Peter Swain, Scott Treble, Alfie Walker, Amanda Waters and Josh Waters, working alongside newer faces to the Lieder stage Corey Fenwick, Chaise Humphries, Tobias Loberg, Sebastien Paranthoiene, Simon Walshe and Axel Wellings.
The Secret River opens on August 23 at 7:30pm and continues until September 9 on the Lieder Theatre mainstage.
Tickets are priced from $15 to $30. Opening night on August 23 fundraiser by Goulburn West Public School.
For more information on this event and to book visit: www.theliedertheatre.com
