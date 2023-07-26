Goulburn Post
Two heavy vehicles collide on Tarago to Bungendore road

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
July 26 2023
Man sustains injury in crash between two heavy vehicles
Man sustains injury in crash between two heavy vehicles

A man was hospitalised following a crash between two heavy vehicles in the Tarago district on Tuesday, July 25.

