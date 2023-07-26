Man sustains injury in crash between two heavy vehicles

A man was hospitalised following a crash between two heavy vehicles in the Tarago district on Tuesday, July 25.
Police said emergency services were called to Bungendore Road, some 12km from Bungendore on the road to Tarago, at 6.30pm.
Officers from the Queanbeyan Police District found a mobile crane and a flat-bed truck had crashed. Inspector Matt Hinton said both vehicles had been driving south when they collided.
The driver of the Flat Bed Truck - a man aged in his 40s from Cooma - was trapped before being released by Fire and Rescue NSW.
He was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
The driver of the mobile crane - a man aged in his 40s from Karabar, Queanbeyan - was not injured.
The road was closed for more than one hour but one lane re-opened at about 8pm, with police managing traffic.
ALSO READ:
Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.
In other emergency service news, Southern Tablelands RFS crews attended an escaped pile burn at Gundary on Tuesday, July 25.
RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said three units from Goulburn and Bungonia were called to a Robinson Road property where they found a 20-metre by 20m area alight. Fire was also climbing trees but this was quickly extinguished.
Mr Boddy said the escaped burn burnt a 30 square metre area and was not registered with the RFS, as required.
"We are seeing a few of these in the area and landowners are reminded they need to notify us and be vigilant about weather conditions and having firefighting equipment on hand," he said.
People can notify of burn-offs at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or at the local fire control centre at Yass on 6226 3100.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.