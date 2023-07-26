A project close to the heart of its owners has been recognised at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards.
The Abbey Motel, owned by Robert Rampton and Steve Jones and their construction company, took out the inaugural community contribution award at the Goulburn Workers Club gala event on Friday, July 21.
Judges said the 29-room Verner Street development had been sensitively designed to fit in with the heritage precinct and contributed greatly to the streetscape. It is surrounded by Roses Cafe, which was the former Saint Patrick's Primary School hall, as well as Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral and the Hume Conservatorium.
The business partners' company, Cartwright/Verner Pty Ltd, also restored the school hall into the cafe, in addition to the former St Patrick's Technical School, on the same site. In recent years they have built townhouses in the rear section.
The pair was unable to attend the awards but motel manager, Amanda Connor and office manager, Clare Divall accepted the gong on their behalf.
"We were very proud and excited. It's a beautiful place to work," Ms Connor said of the motel.
She told The Post that the partners were intent on a sympathetic design. Both were Goulburn born and Steve attended the former Saint Pat's Primary School.
They enlisted local architect, Tim Lee, and later sourced matching 100-year-old bricks, manufactured by Bowral Bricks that supplied the Goulburn Catholic Church in 1912 when the hall was built. Spanish terracotta tiles, in keeping with the original, were also sourced locally.
Mr Jones previously told The Post that timber lined eves, exposed beams and gables and a specially made wrought iron veranda also replicated the hall's original elements.
"It's all very functional. We wanted a boutique style motel to give it warmth and every room is designed to have as much light as possible," he said.
The motel has been trading three years this month and has proved a popular stopover for corporate groups and general travellers. Many of these were former Wakefield Park raceway patrons.
"It's very busy," Ms Connor said.
"We get a lot of comments on its appearance. People can't believe it's a new build and think it's a renovation."
Meantime, the company is well underway with a further 15 motel rooms behind the current complex. They are expected to be finished in early 2024.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
