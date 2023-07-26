Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The Abbey Motel wins Goulburn Chamber of Commerce community contribution award

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 26 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A project close to the heart of its owners has been recognised at the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's annual business awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.