The Voice to Parliament referendum is fast approaching, but no faster than 88-year old Shirley Wells and her Toyota Corolla crossing the country.
The Yass grandmother is driving from her home to Perth, encouraging people to vote Yes in the referendum set to take place later this year.
ALSO READ:
According to her daughter, Jenny, the mother of four and grandmother of more has always been somewhat hyperactive when it comes to fighting for people having a voice.
"She was there fighting for women's right to vote so it doesn't surprise me that she's enthusiastic about this," Ms Wells said.
Jenny said that her mother has always had a passion for doing what's right by the community.
"I remember being dragged to Parliament House as a kid so we could witness the first dismissal in the 70s, there's no stopping mum when it comes to what she believes in."
Shirley has always been a passionate about travelling, her family and the opportunity to make an impact on society for the greater good.
So when she suggested combining the three passions on her cross-country journey, Jenny knew there was no point trying to stop her.
She began her week-long journey on Thursday, July 27 and Shirley is aiming to clock up around 200 kilometres a day.
She is planning on making some stops along the way at Leeton, Hay, Balranald, the Barossa Valley and Adelaide before finishing her trip to visit her family in Perth where she will stay for a well deserved month long break with her family.
Shirley is one of six children and Jenny said that she is excited to spend some time with her three sisters and her nieces.
"Mum didn't have an easy upbringing as she was brought up by her mum who was a war widow meaning her and her siblings were legacy kids, since then she has spent her life trying to make sure others have the best life possible."
Shirley grew up in Perth and moved to Adelaide to study teaching when she met her husband who was in the Air Force.
A few years later, he was offered a job at Tidbinbilla so the couple headed to the Capital Region to raise their four children.
With Shirley's family living across the country, the family would make the commute to Western Australia any chance they got.
"We would pack up the car almost every school holidays and head over so we all became very familiar with the route."
Shirley has spent the past few years living with Jenny at her property in Yass, and it is her daughters wish that she makes it there and back in one piece despite the many hours she will be driving by herself.
"We are a little bit anxious because it's such a long drive and the route has changed over time but mum is sometimes just too determined to talk out of any project she does."
When it comes to Shirley's return to Yass, all she knows is that she wants to be back back home for the referendum to ensure that she herself votes yes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.