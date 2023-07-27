Nothing was going to keep Mike Keegan away from the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay as it made its way through Goulburn's streets on Thursday, July 27.
The longtime Goulburn Legacy member shunned his walking frame to complete a leg of the 7km relay, beside grandson, Tom Frowd, and Australian Air Force warrant officer, Jodi Peck.
READ MORE:
Behind them, Australian Defence Force personnel marched with a large Legacy banner celebrating a fine century for the charitable organisation.
"It's wonderful having the relay here. It's great for Goulburn and for the Legacy Club. All the people participating looked 10 years younger in their uniform," Mr Keegan said.
Moments earlier, Saint Joseph's Primary School children ran to their playground fence to watch another relay walker and Legatee, Russ Sheely, proudly carry the torch, accompanied by Defence Force marchers.
The community turned out to cheer on walkers in the relay that started its journey in Pozieres, France on April 23, travelled to London before arriving in Western Australia in May.
The event, presented by Defence Health, has passed through South Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland and parts of NSW. The torch, representing the promise to look after war veterans' families, is at the midpoint of its 50,000km journey, which culminates at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on October 13.
"It's a great tribute to the Legacy and the people of Goulburn who constantly help us," Goulburn Legacy president, Don Pennay said of the relay's visit.
Legacy Australia chairman, Eric Easterbrook, and Goulburn Legacy vice-president, Greg Seaman, opened the relay at the Big Merino on Thursday morning. Mulwaree Aboriginal Communty Inc public officer, Jennie Gordon, welcomed everyone to country, while lone bagpiper, Allison Fleming performed a stirring piece.
Mr Seaman walked off to the beat of military drums while family watched on, proud as punch. He handed the torch to wife, Ellen, a Legatee since 2006. Ellen's war veteran father had died when she was a child and she said Legacy played a vital role in her life.
Further along, Crookwell's Susie Smith could hardly hold back tears as she started her relay leg.
"It was special and I felt honoured and proud," she said afterwards.
"I was quite emotional thinking about my Dad, my uncle and great-uncle (all of whom served in war). It was a once in a lifetime experience."
Goulburn Legatee, Jean Lloyd, was thrilled to participate in the event. She was the club's first female president (2015/16). Her World War Two serviceman father died just months before she was born and Sydney Legacy played a formative role in her life. The former teacher fondly remembered the weekly gatherings and credited the organisation with instilling in her a love of poetry and verse speaking.
As a Legatee, she visits just some of the 100 plus widows the Goulburn club looks after.
"They're gorgeous and sometimes I feel they're doing more to look after me," she joked.
Legacy secretary, John Broadhead, "grew up" with the organisation. His late father, Doug, was a Rat of Tobruk and a founding member of the Goulburn club in 1945. Doug's association lasted almost 60 years and John took up the mantle in 2004.
"I love Legacy and everything it stands for," he told The Post.
Cheering the walkers on, sisters Jacquie Finlay and Margaret Williams were equally grateful. Their father, Lionel Hart, had served in the Pacific in WWII and died in 1946.
"We didn't know our father...but Legacy was always there in the background," Jacquie said.
They recalled Legatees taking them to swimming and athletics carnivals, Christmas at Wollogorang, near Goulburn and much more. Legatees visited their mother, Kath Hart, right up to her passing at age 104 in 2020. Kath also lived for 40 years at Legacy Lodge.
Twenty-three walkers participated in the relay. Mr Pennay walked the final leg into a rousing reception at Belmore Park where the community and official guests gathered.
Together with Rob Willson, a Goulburn Legatee of more than 50 years, they lit the cauldron as a symbol of the organisation's enduring role.
Wreaths were laid by Mr Pennay and Goulburn Legacy's office manager, Linda Marchet, who is retiring from her role after 13 years, Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, Mal Ritchie, and National Serviceman's Association secretary, Keith Weston.
Legatee Ron Stamm recited the Legacy ode, pledging to carry the torch and "not break faith with those who lie in many a field."
Following speeches by Mayor Peter Walker and Mr Easterbrook, the former unveiled a special commemorative plaque with Legacy widow, Kathie Cosgrove.
At a function after the relay, Goulburn Lions Club donated $5000 to the local Legacy club.
Mr Easterbrook said the relay had raised about $6.5 million of a $10m target which would be dispersed across Australia to support veterans' families.
"It's been an incredible event and the support for the relay has really highlighted the role Legacy plays," he said.
"At every place there have been smiles on people's faces. I call it the Lazarus movement because elderly people with walking frames participating in the relay throw them over their shoulder and become like an Olympic athlete. They step up with pride and enthusiasm and it's wonderful to see."
A function for 115 people followed at the Goulburn Soldiers Club. It included speeches by Kane Hall from Defence Health, Mr Easterbrook and Legatees Ellen Seaman and Bill Curry.
Mr Willson and Mr Pennay cut a large cake commemorating Legacy's centenary and the continuation of a valued organisation.
To donate to Legacy visit https://www.legacy.com.au/donate/
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.