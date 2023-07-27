The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic will be in Goulburn from August 28 to December 1 2023.
BreastScreen NSW provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer.
Veronica Scriven, Director BreastScreen NSW (Greater Southern) said a regular breast screen was one of the most important things women can do for their health.
"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," she said.
"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.
"This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."
Veronica said having a BreastScreen NSW van in Goulburn made it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.
"Bringing these vital services to Goulburn means more local women can be screened," she said.
"Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority."
The BreastScreen NSW van will be located at Veolia Arena, 47 Braidwood Road.
An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes less than 20 minutes and no doctor's referral is needed.
The mobile clinic visiting Goulburn is equipped with a lift system to support women with health conditions or disability to have their mammogram.
Women with additional needs are encouraged to let BreastScreen know when booking their appointment.
To book a free mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, visit www.book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or call 13 20 50.
