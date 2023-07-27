Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

The BreastScreen NSW van makes its way to Goulburn in August

Updated July 27 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic will be in Goulburn from August 28 to December 1 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.