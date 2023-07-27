Night work to begin on Hume Street at Goulburn

Motorists are advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on Hume Street at Goulburn for pavement investigations.
This work is required as part of planning for future routine maintenance work in the area.
Work will be carried out between Mary Street and Sowerby Street for two nights on Sunday August 6 and Monday August 7 between 7.30pm and 1am, weather permitting.
During work hours single lane closures and a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and transport customers.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes additional travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
