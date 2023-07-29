Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Former political correspondent Mike Steketee shares thoughts on the Voice

By Mike Steketee
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:57am, first published July 30 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Focus: 'There is nothing complicated or radical' about the Voice
Focus: 'There is nothing complicated or radical' about the Voice

When the High Court's Mabo judgement in 1992 gave traditional indigenous people rights to their land, critics claimed that Australians would lose their back yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.