Goulburn's Donny Cochran is gearing up for the Olympics of the Correctional Officer world.
Mr Cochran, who is a senior correctional officer working in the canine unit, will form part of an eight-person strong team representing NSW at the Asian Prisons Lockdown Challenge (APLC).
Described as an 'Olympic-style showdown', officers will be tested on their skill, strength and stamina.
This year's event marks the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific region.
The four day physical challenge will be taking place in Singapore from Monday, August 21 until Friday, August 25.
Mr Cochran and the team have been undergoing some intensive training runs to tackle the varied scenarios they'll be presented with at the APLC.
The NSW squad will include custodial officers and members from immediate action team as well as security operations.
Each group has undergone separate training based on their skill set.
Custodial officers receive 10 weeks of training that teaches recruits how to communicate with both colleagues and inmates.
The immediate action recruits are trained to respond to an incident within 90 seconds. The training is specifically suited to carry out the more random cell searches.
When it comes to the security operations group, they are trained in the skills needed in hostage situations, riots and many more.
Deputy Commissioner and leader of the event Dr Anne-Marie Martin, said the group is ready to take on their opponents and will not go down without a fight.
"This is a test of endurance, muscle and might," Ms Martin said.
"We have selected the very best staff to showcase the unique tactical skills our officers use to keep the community and inmates safe, day in and day out.
"The APLC is an opportunity to not only engage in a friendly but fierce competition, but to also to demonstrate the different capabilities of our officers in the line of duty; it's also a chance for collaboration and to build knowledge between countries."
The event will see teams undergo several physical and mental challenges including abseiling down a seven-storey tower, flipping a 160 kilo tyre around a circuit and picking up 60 kilo sandbags.
Following the physical side of things, participants will be testing their levels of skills when it comes to calming down a group of rioting 'inmates.'
After that there will be a hostage response challenge where teams deploy surveillance equipment and undergo a search and rescue operation.
In preparation for the event, the team has been undertaking intense drills building on the training they underwent when they first became correctional officers and rose through the ranks.
Metropolitan Remand and Reception Centre Governor Adam Wilkinson, who is part of the delegation, said the world-class training CSNSW provides will serve the team well.
"Our officers are trained to respond to riots, health emergencies, fires and any number of incidents expertly. We encounter stressful situations and respond swiftly and safely," Mr Wilkinson said.
"It doesn't matter if you're a custodial officer or work within the IAT or SOG teams, we share the same real-world experience, which means we're in the best position to showcase our skills and share our knowledge with the world, bring it on."
Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said the global Asia-Pacific challenge would test the limits of all those all involved but he was confident the squad would do NSW proud.
"These officers are among the best in our ranks," Mr Corcoran said.
"I have no doubt our regional counterparts will take away some important skills and lessons to use in their own centres."
The selected team will be heading to Singapore in early August to continue their preparations for the showdown.
