Luke Wallace has noticed something about the eight-member youth group that recently returned from Kokoda.
Even the smallest of the teenagers looks "10 feet tall" and is brimming with confidence, he says.
READ MORE:
The Goulburn Mulwaree Council youth services team leader heard some valuable advice while accompanying the group on the famous Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea earlier this month.
"Kokoda teaches you what you need to learn when you need to learn it," he said.
"It may be on day one, day three or not until the end."
The Goulburn contingent joined 29 others from Braidwood, Canberra and Queanbeyan for the 10-day walk, which was backed by the Terry Campese Foundation.
After their July 3 departure they tackled rugged terrain, multiple river crossings while enduring wet and humid conditions and carrying 20kg packs.
The smallest member, 14-year-old Lacey Dyer, couldn't help noticing that other contingents had porters. No matter; she soldiered on regardless.
"I did get a bit upset along the way and wanted to come home but I knew the only way to do that was to finish," she said.
"When we did finish I realised I was part of the one per cent of Australians who walked the Kokoda Track. I cried a bit."
Now, Lacey says she knows she's capable of much more than previously.
Mr Wallace put it another way: "Lacey was six-feet tall when she finished. I've seen a huge difference in confidence."
But he said it was incredible to see all the participants grow and learn something new about themselves.
"It was physically and mentally tough but they overcame huge adversity," Mr Wallace said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council mayor, Holly Caffery, fractured her ankle after just just two days was stretchered 6km out by porters. She was then medivacked to Port Moresby where she was hospitalised for four days before flying home.
But Mr Wallace said the fact Holly stayed calm made a big difference.
"I was disappointed not to finish but I learnt more about myself when I broke my ankle than on the trek," Holly said.
Fifteen-year-old Goulburn High School student, Jayden Rumble, gained a new perspective.
"It was a good experience learning how they (villagers) live and seeing how genuinely happy they are despite having limited things. It got me a bit emotional," he said.
On day three, porters sang a welcome to the trekkers when they noticed low spirits. Mr Wallace said this and a debrief every night where people shared their highs and lows, helped the mental journey.
At Efogi, the midway point, the contingent dispersed footballs and gear to villagers, donated by the Terry Campese Foundation. Then they all played 'footy.' It's a day that sticks in the mind of 17-year-old Crookwell High School student, Rueben James.
"It was great. They all thanked us and it was a bit emotional," he said.
There were other poignant moments, such as a dawn and dusk services at Brigade Hill 'The Four Pillars of Isurava' respectively. The granite pillars are engraved with 'courage, mateship, sacrifice and endurance.' They're located at the site where Australian and US troops prepared for a fierce battle against the Japanese in August, 1942.
They heard moving stories, like the soldier nursing his brother at 'Con's Corner' and singing Danny Boy to him as he died in his arms.
Senior Constable Barbara Beard said she loved all the history and was glad she read Peter FitzSimons book, Kokoda, beforehand.
The former youth officer had her own adversity to overcome. Eighteen months ago the triathlete underwent a hip replacement after breaking the joint in a cycling accident.
"Out of all the endurance events I've done over the years, this was the toughest and I'm not saying that because of my age," she said.
"I knew it was 60 per cent a mental challenge and to see that discipline in young people was amazing. They found it along the way."
She watched as they tackled up to 22 river crossings in a day but continued the following day with wet shoes and socks. As for herself, SC Beard said her hip held up well and she planned to undertake more such endurance tests "over the next 20 years."
Mr Wallace was also medivacked out due to knee problems but said he was still able to achieve some "massive personal goals." He too was impressed with the youngsters' ability to "push through adversity."
"As a mentor with the council it's incredible to see that growth but also what it means to the families when they come home," he said.
"The parents see the change and they've got as much out of it as the young person."
The youth have also formed firm friendships and have planned to stay in touch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.