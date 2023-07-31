Library Information Week celebrates the hard yards library and information workers do to educate the community. At this year's celebration, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be showcasing the resources and services they have. Come learn about what the local library has to offer in a different environment. The event will be taking place on at 217 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4436.
The first Tuesday of the month means bookworms congregate to discuss their favourite books of the month at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library. No two books are the same with this group. It simply gives people an opportunity to discuss anything they have read with like-minded people. The Genre Book Club takes place on Tuesday, August 1 from 5.30pm at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4432. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
READ ALSO:
Australian folk music comes to life at The Goulburn Club for the monthly Oz music sessions get together. Come along and celebrate all things Aussie folk music. Each month has a theme to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. The next session will be taking place at 19 Market Street on Friday, August 4 from 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au.
A full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities are available at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club, for anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, August 4 from 12pm to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Windellama Progress and Garden Club are bringing back their annual cake auction. Come get a free sausage sizzle, buy a raffle ticket and bid on the sweets and treats provided by members of the community to support initiatives throughout the region. The event will be taking place at Windellama Community Hall on the corner of WIndellama Road and Oallen Ford Road, Windellama from 11.30am on Saturday, August 5. Phone 0498 566 508. Email windellamaprogress@gmail.com.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, August 5. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. St Saviour's Cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by one of Australia's most famous architects, Edmund T Blacket. The tours kick off on Saturday, August 5 at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn from 10.30am. Email office@goulburncathedral.org.au. Phone 4821 2206
Michelle Lynch brings her paintings to Gallery on Track. The exhibition includes her work with abstract, surrealism and transitional pieces of art. The exhibition is set to kick-off on Sunday, August 6 from 2pm at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889
The Goulburn Workers Club is proud to announce another LEGO brick show. From original models to admire to play tables to unleash your inner child, the Goulburn Brick show will satisfy your inner LEGO creator. The show commences on Sunday, August 6 at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn between 10am and 12pm. Email enquries@goulburnworkers.com.au. Phone 4821 3355.
The first Sunday of every month means Yarralaw Spring wines inviting the public to come taste local wines. Each wine available has been produced in the strawbale winery. The tastings on offer will be taking place at 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo on Sunday, August 6 from 11am. Email admin@yarralawsprings.com.au. Phone 4844 7188.
The Spooky Men's Chorale brings their national tour to The Hume Conservatorium. The musical tour is sure to be one like no other with original songs created by the members specifically designed to make people tremble with glee. The show will be taking place on Sunday, August 6 at 160 Bourke Street from 11am. Phone 4821 8833. Email enquiries@humecon.nsw.edu.au.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, August 6 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
Head to Pheasant Wood Circuit for an endurance event like no other. The day showcases local and national teams and drivers who are keen to steal the title. Enjoy a snack or coffee while rubbing shoulders with local legends and seeing the magic up close. The race will be taking place at 8 Prairie Oak Road on Sunday, August 6 from 7.30am. Email fun@pheasantwood.com.au. Phone 4841 1422.
The first Sunday of the month transforms the Goulburn Workers Club into a hub dedicated to country music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor for all who love to dance. The next musical event will be taking place at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn. Email lozandmike1@gmail.com. Phone 2748 4448.
Goulburn Men's Shed Shop will be opening their doors again and invites the community to come make the most of the goodies the garage sale has to offer. From books to garden tools, the shed has something for everyone. The shed will be open on Saturday, August 5 from 9am at 67 Blackshaw Road Goulburn. Phone 0473 871 622. Email garrymiller41@gmail.com
Parents and carers are invited to come to a free information session on the St Saviours Cathedral children's choir. The event is designed to educated children and parents alike on the joys of joining the choir for kids in year 3 to year 9. The information session will be taking place at 170 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, August 4 from 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.