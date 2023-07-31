Goulburn Post
Entertainment, education and more, here's what to do in Goulburn this week

Updated July 31 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 11:00am
The work of Goulburn Mulwaree Library workers to be celebrated this weekend. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library heads to Goulburn Square

Celebrate the work of educators outside

Library Information Week celebrates the hard yards library and information workers do to educate the community. At this year's celebration, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be showcasing the resources and services they have. Come learn about what the local library has to offer in a different environment. The event will be taking place on at 217 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4436.

