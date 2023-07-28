A group backing the yes vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum plans to hit the hustings.
The 'Goulburn for Yes' campaign started about two weeks ago with a dedicated Facebook page.
One of the coordinators, Warren Murray, said the page was registered with the broader 'Yes 23' campaign on Wednesday, July 26.
"We'll be at the markets, door knocking and letterbox dropping in the lead-up to the referendum. It will be a very grassroots campaign," he said.
Fellow Labor party member and Goulburn branch president, Linda Burridge, said their push was not about politics.
"We are bipartisan and want everyone to engage with us, whether they're in a political party or not," she said.
Mr Murray acknowledged there was a spectrum of opinion on the referendum to be held later this year. It will ask voters whether they support or reject a change to the Australian constitution recognising the First People's of Australia through an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
"We want to focus on the middle ground and educate people against misinformation," he said.
"We aim to make sure people see this is not a minority decision to take."
Mr Murray rejected suggestions the referendum would divide people and predicted that as with the gay marriage plebiscite, "people would just get on with their lives" if it were successful.
He believed the yes vote would win, despite current polls suggesting the opposite.
"That's just based on commonsense. I think 60,000 years of occupying Australia warrants recognition in the constitution. It should have been done years ago," Mr Murray said.
"We should be rejoicing in it because we've benefited from what First Nations people have done. They're not asking to take our houses but to be accorded respect. I think they've been very gracious about it."
Ms Burridge argued the referendum wouldn't change white Australians' lives but it would make a world of difference to Aboriginal people.
The Goulburn for Yes Facebook site calls on people to erect signs, engage with other voters, hand out material at voting centres and help the multicultural sector and 'linguistically diverse' understand the plebiscite.
Members of the group attended a talk by Goulburn-based Uluru Statement from the Heart signatory, Jennie Gordon, at a talk on the referendum at the Workers Club on Wednesday, July 26.
