Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Organ donor Dr Roslyn Fitzgerald on saving her granddaughter's life

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:20am, first published July 30 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Highlands veterinarian Dr Roslyn Fitzgerald. Picture supplied.
Southern Highlands veterinarian Dr Roslyn Fitzgerald. Picture supplied.

Seven years ago Southern Highlands veterinarian Dr Roslyn Fitzgerald donated a kidney to save the life of her then 27-month-old granddaughter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.