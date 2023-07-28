Big Daddy blitzes field on way to Southern Stars $50,000 victory

Melbourne Greyhound trainer Anthony Azzopardi is going home $50,000 richer.
His chaser Big Daddy bolted to a three-length victory in the headline final of the Ladbrokes Southern Stars event at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club on Friday, July 28.
Big Daddy had a good inside line from the off and kept race favourite Zipping Remus wide before opening up a gap on the field.
Remus had been just outside Goulburn track record time in the heats, with Big Daddy finishing as a reserve contender in second place previously.
"He was the better dog on the day and he wasn't far off last week," Mr Azzopardi told a good crowd of punters at the presentation in the Grace Millsom Centre.
He said it was thanks to Goulburn local Fred, who opened the doors for visiting trainers that he was able to take part.
"I'd like to thank Fred, he opens his house for us all the time and without him it'd be a pretty hard thing to get here," he said.
A former NSW resident before crossing the border, Mr Azzopardi said it was a joy to clinch the win on 'home' soil.
"It's very special for me to come home and have a nice race, it's very satisfying," he said.
He said there were a few "plans in the sky" for Big Daddy's racing future, but indicated the Million Dollar Chase as something they were keen for.
Andrew Hannan from Ladbrokes congratulated the winners and all the final contenders.
He said Ladbrokes was proud to have partnered with Greyhound Racing NSW in support of the Southern Stars and was keen to see it grow.
"We're looking forward to a long term partnership with all of you in NSW and long may this sport continue to grow," Mr Hannan said.
Goulburn Greyhound Club manager Pat Day said it was the second time the local club had hosted the prestigious final.
"We're grateful with Greyhound Racing NSW in trusting us to run the final," Mr Day said.
"There were heats at Temora and Wagga and three heats here at Goulburn with the finalists chasing the rich $50,000 purse here today."
He said the top contenders for the prize had set a blistering pace in their heats and were just a fraction off that pace on the big day.
Zipping Remus had been within a tenth of the track record, but the club noted that Big Daddy had pushed Remus all the way in their last outing.
"It's good to see an interstate winner with Anthony Azzopardi from Melbourne come up and support the club and give it a go," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said the club races were largely a telecast event, but said it was wonderful to see good support from the local community with around 100 guests enjoying a function.
Mr Day said things were on the up and up for the Goulburn club with a DA currently with council to install a straight track, but also for lighting, which will allow night races to run.
He encourages people with any interest in the sport - or concerns around it - to head along to a club meeting.
"Come out and see what we do - the greyhound fraternity really love their greyhounds and GRNSW and GWIC - that's the Ground Welfare and Integrity Commission - are very supportive of the sport and have some great initiatives like the greyhound care scheme and the adoption program we're working towards to make sure that welfare and integrity are at the forefront of the sport," Mr Day said.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.