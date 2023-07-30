Police charge man with driving three times legal alcohol limit

A Victorian man has been charged with driving three times the legal alcohol limit.
Officers stopped the driver of a Blue Commodore on Auburn Street, Goulburn, for a random breath test at 2.30am Sunday, July 30, police said.
The 24 year old male driver, from Shepparton Victoria, allegedly returned a positive reading for alcohol. The man was arrested and conveyed to Goulburn Police Station were he allegedly returned a reading of 0.156, three times the legal limit.
Police said enquiries into the man's licence revealed he was disqualified from driving on July 3, 2023. The man was charged with high-range PCA and drive while disqualified. He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, July 30.
"If you intend to drink and drive, expect to get caught. You are endangering the lives of all road users, including yourself," officer in charge at Goulburn Police Station, Inspector Matt Hinton said.
