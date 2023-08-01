Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bethany Davey talks Eosinophilic Awareness Week and her journey with the rare blood disease

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bethany Davey and her dog, Storm. Image by Jacqui Lyons.
Bethany Davey and her dog, Storm. Image by Jacqui Lyons.

Year 11 student Bethany Davey is determined to get through her final two years of High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.