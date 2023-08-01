Year 11 student Bethany Davey is determined to get through her final two years of High School.
Last year, she was diagnosed with the rare blood condition eosinophils disorder.
Diagnosed with the disease six months ago, Bethany said she was almost relieved to have an answer to her symptoms.
"I was in so much pain, we had to go to a fair few doctors and be recommended to heaps of different specialists so when they could put a reason behind it all it was kind of okay," she said.
The disease commonly known as EOS is a rare blood condition which affects the digestive system of sufferers.
Bethany first started feeling unwell half way through last year, after she noticed her digestive system wasn't working as well as it should.
She spoke to her mother about the ongoing pain and discomfort who took her to their general practitioner in the hopes of getting a diagnosis.
After the initial consultation the reason behind the issues were unclear, she was put onto steroids in hopes of treating her symptoms.
"The steroids kind of made me worse, I couldn't really eat and I had basically no energy," she said.
However, the 16-year-old hasn't let her condition dampen her sense of humour.
Bethany said that she was happy the condition could be treated with medication rather than a change of diet.
"It could have been another disease which could've meant giving up pasta, and that would've been the end of it," she said.
While the condition is rare, for people like Bethany, it means getting treatment to make day-to-day life manageable.
Her mother, Lorraine Davey, said that they often have to travel interstate to see specialists.
"We went to our GP and she went through lots of tests until finally we were referred to a doctor in Sydney who had a cancellation so we managed to get in the next week," she said.
Bethany has officially been declared as 'in remission' for the disease as the condition of her blood improves, however the symptoms of discomfort in her digestive system persist.
"They kind of cleared me to a certain level but I still have to take heaps of medication every day to keep me going," Bethany said.
"Some days I just feel too tired to walk more than 50 meters.
"I can get to school for about four days a week but if it's bad I study from home," she said.
Since her diagnosis, Bethany has undergone treatment at various hospitals across the state.
She said that while she doesn't think she'll ever be cured from the disease, she is hopeful that it will get more manageable with time.
"I think a lot more research and awareness needs to go into the condition, because it's so rare there isn't a whole lot of information to look into online to understand it," Bethany said.
This week marks the 11th annual EOS Awareness Week to highlight the severity of the condition.
The Goulburn Information Centre lighting up pink and purple from Monday, August 7 to start a conversation about eosinophilic disease which affects less than five percent of the population.
Bethany, her mother, three siblings and her father, The Reverend Paul Davey, the Anglican Archdeacon of Goulburn, expressed their gratitude to the community and church during this tough time.
"I know they are praying for me and those that can help financially have made all the difference," Bethany said.
"It truly is amazing to know people are thinking of you."
