Young artists from around the region are gearing up to go head-to-head in the annual Lilac City Festival Battle of The Bands competition.
Each year anyone with a passion for music are welcome to throw their hat in the ring to become the best band of the year.
The competition is split into two categories, 16 years and younger and 17 to 24-year-olds.
Hume Conservatorium will host what is rapidly becoming one of the festival's trademarks events which gives young talent the opportunity to show off what they have.
The night of music and friendly competition will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 160 Bourke St, kicking off the annual Lilac City Festival.
All those keen to participate can register through the Goulburn Lilac City Festival Facebook page.
