A search for a group of missing bushwalkers at Bungonia has had a happy ending.
Police were notified at 10.30pm Sunday, July 30 that four bushwalkers in the Bungonia National Park had failed to return as expected and could not contacted, Inspector Matt Hinton said.
Following an overnight police search, Inspector Hinton said contact with the group was established at 6.50am Monday, July 31. The walkers, comprising three males and a female, all from Wollongong, had run out of light on Sunday while trying reach the Bungonia National Park camp ground.
Police Rescue and general duties officers from Goulburn assisted the walkers who made their way from the Shoalhaven River to emergency services at 11am.
"The group was found to be in good health and spirits which was attributable to being prepared for the walk with safety equipment being maps, EPRIB and space blankets," Inspector Hinton said.
"The Bungonia National Park walks can be dangerous. You need to have the right equipment and level of fitness to complete it. There is little to no mobile coverage and anyone entering the park should have a personal locating beacon/EPIRB and knowledge of the tracks as you can easily get lost".
