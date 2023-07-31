If you're going bushwalking or backpack camping in NSW national park, be prepared and stay safe.



Contact the park office or local visitor centre to ask about local conditions, tracks, creek or river water levels and fire danger. National parks offices and visitor centres have experienced staff who have a wide knowledge of the local area.

Leave full details of your planned walk with a relative or a responsible person. Include details about where you will be going, who is with you, what equipment you have, and when you expect to return.

Allow plenty of time to finish the activity in daylight, and pack extra food and water in case of unexpected delays.

Weather can sometimes change quickly so walkers should be prepared for heat, rain and cold. Check the Bureau of Meteorology website for the latest weather forecast.

At the very least, police advise that you carry: Matches, topographic map(s), a compass, a space blanket, first aid kit; raincoats for everyone in the group and plenty of water.

If possible try to have at least four people in your group. If there is an emergency, two can go for help, while the other stays with the injured or ill person.

Make sure there is at least one experienced person in the group who can guide and assist others.