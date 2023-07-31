Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two-vehicle crash on Hume Highway near Goulburn affects traffic

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car and caravan collision impacts Hume Highway traffic
Car and caravan collision impacts Hume Highway traffic

Update Monday 4.15pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.