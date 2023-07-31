Car and caravan collision impacts Hume Highway traffic

Update Monday 4.15pm
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway have reopened after an earlier crash.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time due to heavy traffic in the area.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said one woman had been taken by road to Canberra Hospital and another female to Goulburn Base Hospital. They were both aged in their fifties. One woman was suffering chest and back pain, while the other sustained leg and chest injuries.
Monday 4pm
One lane of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn is closed due to a two-vehicle crash.
RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy said crews were called to a car and caravan crash near Tiyces Lane at Carrick just after 3pm Monday, July 31. The collision occurred in the northbound lane, some 15km from Goulburn.
One lane has been closed while emergency services are on scene.
Ambulance and police also attended. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said one woman in her sixties was being treated for shoulder pain. Police were trying to extricate another person from a vehicle. They had reported leg, knee and chest pain.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
