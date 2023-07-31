Goulburn Post
Cultivate your knowledge this September at the Moss Vale AgriShow Farm Field Day

August 1 2023 - 9:00am
Cultivate your knowledge this September at the Moss Vale AgriShow Farm Field Day
Cultivate your knowledge this September at the Moss Vale AgriShow Farm Field Day

Whether you're a seasoned farmer or just starting out, Expertise Events' AgriShow Farm Field Day is the perfect opportunity to seek valuable insights from industry experts and gain hands-on experience with the latest and greatest in farming and agriculture.

