Cultivate your knowledge this September at the Moss Vale AgriShow Farm Field Day

Whether you're a seasoned farmer or just starting out, Expertise Events' AgriShow Farm Field Day is the perfect opportunity to seek valuable insights from industry experts and gain hands-on experience with the latest and greatest in farming and agriculture.
Boasting everything from vehicles and equipment to informative sessions and demonstrations, the AgriShow Farm Field Day is set to run on September 1 - 2 at Moss Vale Showground.
The AgriShow Farm Field Day will host an extensive schedule and exhibitor list across the two days.
Attendees can expect key features such as:
The event will also take a step back in time with the Berrima Old Machinery Club displaying nostalgic models covering tractors and pumps, whilst other areas of the show will be looking to the future with a range of technologically advanced displays such as flying drones performing tasks such as spraying, mustering, and capturing aerial imagery.
With catering and live music available on the day, the AgriShow Farm Field Day offers a fun and informative day out.
Attendees will also have the chance to take advantage of special offers on products and services provided by exhibitors. For more information, please visit: www.agrishow.com.au/
