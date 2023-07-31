BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc held its 4th annual Run Goulburn Run on Sunday, July 30.
The morning was a huge success as more than 60 people turned up to run the 10, 5 or 1.5km race at Marsden Weir.
Event organiser, Prue Martin said they had sold out of bacon and egg rolls in the morning.
"The rolls were kindly donated by Trappers Bakery, and the BBQ was cooked by the wonderful hospital staff members Brian Bonham and Dani McParland," she said.
"Jim's Bean Machine caffeinated our spectators, participants and volunteers.
"We would like to thank all sponsors, emcee Josh Matthews of Goulburn Radio, participants, spectators and volunteers."
Ms Martin congratulated all of the winners and participants.
"The wind certainly wasn't welcome, but we are truly grateful for your support," she said.
The female winner and overall winner of the Jigsaw Plan Management 10km was Rachel Waters, and the male winner was Corey Roberts.
The Goulburn Fitness 5km winner was Cam Roberts and the female winner was Kylie Langbein. Chelsea Cartwright won the Goulburn Workers 1.5km race.
Panache Financial Mortgage Specialists were the winners of the first team home, with the James family the winner of the first family home.
The fundraising run raised more than $5500 to help purchase an Accuvein Hand Held Device for the hospital in the home program.
The device enables medical staff to locate veins in patients that have hard-to-find veins, i.e. children, the elderly and those who experience ongoing illness..
Ms Martin said they were successful in the latest round of the BDCU Community Grants.
"They have funded 60 per cent of the purchase price," she said.
"The funds raised yesterday at Run Goulburn Run will allow us to complete the purchase.
"Once again, we would like to thank all our sponsors for ensuring that events like this are both possible and successful.
"Our sponsors this year were Goulburn Fitness, Jigsaw Plan Management, Goulburn Workers Club, Goulburn Post, Divalls Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Ray White Goulburn (who also entered as a team, including a unicorn, enjoy the morning's 5km), JCF Demolition and Earthmoving, Step1 Physio (their team also enjoying the 5km) Panache Financial Mortgage Specialists and Warrington Scott Financial Adviser Goulburn."
