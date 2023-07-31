Police lay more charges against truck driver after man's death

A truck driver is facing additional charges following a two-vehicle crash near Gunning in July.
It follows the death in hospital of a 74-year-old man who was critically injured in a crash on the Hume Highway at about 4.30pm on July 19.
On arrival, officers from The Hume Police District found a semi-trailer and Toyota had collided.
ALSO READ:
The Toyota driver, a 74-year-old man, was freed by emergency services and airlifted to Canberra Hospital, in a critical condition.
The truck driver, a 50-year-old man, was not injured and was charged with driving offences. He remains before the courts.
On Sunday, July 30, crash investigators were notified the 74-year-old man died in hospital.
The same day, police charged the 50-year-old man with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He is due to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, August 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.