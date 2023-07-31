Goulburn Post
Truck driver involved in crash near Gunning faces additional charges

Updated July 31 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Police lay more charges against truck driver after man's death
Police lay more charges against truck driver after man's death

A truck driver is facing additional charges following a two-vehicle crash near Gunning in July.

