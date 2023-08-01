The RFS will conduct 'community engagement' with a landowner following an illegal pile burn.
Towrang and Goulburn brigades were called to a Towrang Road property at 8pm Saturday, July 29 to reports of a fire.
Operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said subsequent investigations revealed it was an illegal pile burn on a private property. It was soon contained and extinguished.
The RFS will conduct 'community engagement' with the owner.
It was one of several illegal pile burns in recent time.
"We remind the community that if you're wanting to burn off, you must notify the RFS and neighbours 24 hours beforehand," Mr Boddy said.
"...People must also make sure they're burning only naturally occurring materials and nothing that is artificial or man-made, because otherwise it can cause big issues."
On Sunday night, eight Southern Highlands crews responded to what was described as a fast-moving grassfire on Canyonleigh Road, Canyonleigh. District manager, Daniel Osborne, said it was contained about one hour later and burnt six hectares.
"This is a timely reminder to all landholders that vegetation is drying out and will burn under the right conditions," he said.
"Every precaution needs to be taken when using fire on your property. Don't be the fire risk to your community!"
On Sunday at about 4pm, Marulan RFS Brigade was called to a car fire on the Hume Highway's southbound lane, north of Goulburn near Rampion Hills Road. The 4WD managed to mostly extinguish the blaze but the crew doused hot spots. Traffic was not affected.
Meantime, Southern Tablelands crews have been undertaking extensive fire mitigation over recent months. Operational officer Mitchell Butler said in the past month, a total 36km of fire trail in the Cookbundoon Ranges had been cleared of excess vegetation and opened up to allow cat one and seven vehicle access, if needed.
"We have identified that as a significant fire trail," he said.
On other fronts, the RFS is assisting property owners with pile and agricultural burns.
Last week, Mr Butler said the higher than average grass growth and its "rapid" drying out would pose challenges in the upcoming fire season.
He urged people to take simple steps to prepare their properties, including cleaning gutters, having water close by and removing flammable items away from the house.
