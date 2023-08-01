Goulburn Post
Council calls for feedback on Goulburn park's reclassification for social housing

Updated August 1 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
A public hearing to reclassify land on the corner of Gibson Street and Howard Boulevard from community to operational will be held on September 14. It would allow the Land and Housing Corporation to build more social housing. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The community is invited to have its say on a move to reclassify land to ultimately allow more social housing in Goulburn.

