The community is invited to have its say on a move to reclassify land to ultimately allow more social housing in Goulburn.
A public hearing will be held on Thursday, September 14 to consider reclassification of a 3219 square metre park on the corner of Gibson Street and Howard Boulevard from operational to community land. The block, which contains some play equipment, is currently zoned RE1 public recreation.
The move follows a June agreement between Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the state government's Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) to improve opportunities for social housing. The council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy identifies the need for more such accommodation, given current waiting lists. In addition, the Corporation is renewing its social housing stocks in Goulburn, with a new development in Hume Street and another well underway in Rhoda Street.
The hearing, to be chaired by an independent person, will discuss the Howard Boulevard/Gibson Street land, as well as the collaboration agreement.
Under this agreement, the council will exchange the park area for 12,900 square metres of flood prone land at the end of Gibson Street, above the Wollondilly Riverwalk. In March, some councillors took issue with the deal. Cr Andrew Banfield said the park "could be worth $2 million" if sold but the flood prone land was possibly only worth $200,000.
Mayor Peter Walker was also concerned that the swap would not aid the city's growth and maintenance of the block above the walking trail would come at a cost to ratepayers. However the council heard that the council had maintained this area for years, being owned by the state government. Cr Walker agreed that Goulburn needed more social housing but questioned the wisdom of this case.
But Cr Dan Strickland, a former Mission Australia regional manager, argued that more social housing was vital in Goulburn and the agreement was a chance to act on the problem.
"I commend LAHC and what they do but as someone who goes into old (social housing) units, they have poor insulation, heating and cooling and that adds to tenants' costs. It's a real challenge," he said.
"A lot of places, as they become vacant, can be knocked down and modern ones built... I think it's important now for people to have a say."
Nearby residents previously told The Post that children used the area to kick footballs and play. However some said more social housing was also needed.
Cr Walker encouraged community members to attend the hearing and provide feedback.
"An essential part of the process is consulting with the community to make sure our priorities align, and the public hearing will be a great chance to do this," he said.
It will start at 4pm on September 14 at the council chambers.
Submissions are also able to be made via email to council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or verbally by phoning the council's business manager property and community services - Ken Wheeldon on 4823 4410. These are due before August 24.
