Correctional officer Donny Cochran is gearing up to attend the Asian Prisons Lockdown Challenge (APLC).
The challenge will see correctional officers from around NSW go head-to-head against their Malaysian counterparts in a physical challenge to test their mental and physical strength and stamina.
Mr Cochran has worked as a correctional officer for more than 16 years and specialises in the canine unit.
He said that he was excited to unleash his competitive side when it came to the four-day long challenge.
"I think it will be a good thing, I'm a pretty competitive person myself so it will be good to see what the team and I can do and hopefully bring home a medal," he said.
Later this month, he and seven other recruits will be heading to Malaysia to compete in the games.
The event will bring the best of correctional officers from around the state to battle it out in a grueling challenge.
Despite months of training for the team Mr Cochran is aware of the different weather conditions the team will face.
"We feel ready but I'm going from a fairly dry, cold Goulburn winter to 30 plus degrees and high humidity," he said.
Mr Cochran got into the department of canine training in 2012 after he spent some time in the prisons.
"It came out as an expression of interest sort of thing and I just love my dog and knew I wanted to be part of it," he said.
The team will have just one day to acclimatize from a NSW winter to the heat that awaits them in Malaysia but Mr Cochran said it he wouldn't let it stand in his way.
"They definitely have the home ground advantage but I still feel confident," he said.
Following the tournament, Mr Cochran said that he will step aside to let others take part.
"I reckon if I threw my hat in this year and have a good time, I'll be happy with that," he said.
The challenge will be taking place from Monday, August 20.
