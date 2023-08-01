Are you ready to rock Canberra? Barnesy is heading to Summernats!
The Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes is set to make his Summernats debut at the 2024 event, with the Canberra car festival announcing its music line-up on Tuesday.
The Cold Chisel frontman was originally set to play in January but had to withdraw a few months ahead of the event to undergo back and hip surgery. At the time he promised to make it back to the capital for Summernats 36 in 2024.
Read also:
Barnesy will be joined by fellow Aussie music icon Daryl Braithwaite as well as rockers The Screaming Jets to round out Friday night's offerings.
Saturday night will then take music and car lovers on a journey through the ages with the world's only time-travelling DJ, Hot Dub Time Machine, dishing out a soundtrack to dance the night away to.
Summernats will be at Exhibition Park from January 4 to 7. For tickets go to summernats.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.